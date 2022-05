WASHINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — One westbound lane of Boyd Parkway is open through the Cummings intersection, while the rest of the intersection is closed after a semi overturned in a crash, according to Washington police.

The crash happened at about 2:15 and involved three vehicles, according to the Washington Police Department.

Four people were involved in the crash, but no one was seriously hurt. A portion of the road is closed and was estimated to stay that way until about 6 p.m.