PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — North University Street is blocked off from West McClure to West Nowland Avenues following a two-vehicle crash that hospitalized three people Wednesday afternoon.

Public Information Officer Semone Roth said the crash involved an SUV and a car. While three people were taken to the hospital, one is in critical condition at this time, Roth confirmed.

Lieutenant Michael Boland with Peoria Police said the vehicles were going in opposite directions. He said wet road conditions played a factor in the crash.

The intersection of University and West Mac Queen Avenue is also blocked off.

Drivers should avoid the area and find an alternative route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.