PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle crash caused several road closures in Peoria Monday.

According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Corey Strube, University has been shut down from McClure to MacQueen, as well as part of westbound McClure.

Peoria Police Public information Officer Semone Roth stated that officers received a call regarding the crash at 9:35 p.m. At the scene, Police Lieutenant Jared Ginglen said one person was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.