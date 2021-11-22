UPDATE: All lanes open following crash at Knoxville and Giles in Peoria

(UPDATE — 10:36 a.m.) — All lanes at the intersection of Knoxville Avenue and W. Giles Lane are open following a crash that slowed traffic Monday morning.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash that happened at the intersection of Knoxville Avenue and W. Giles Lane is slowing down traffic Monday morning, city officials said.

Officials said a light standard was hit during the crash.

Police have not released any information about the condition of the driver at this time.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.