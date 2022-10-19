WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A downed Xfinity fiber optics line has closed traffic on Main Street near Guth Road and Oakwood Drive in Washington Wednesday.

According to a Washington police Facebook post, a line carrying 911 and other communications was pulled down at about 1:40 PM. Xfinity has workers on the scene.

They said they are unable to remove the line, and keeping the road open could endanger 911 communications.

Additional assistance to remove the fiber line was expected to arrive at 5:10 p.m. The time needed to restore the line is currently not known.

This post will be updated when more information becomes available.