BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A downed live power line has closed an intersection in Bloomington at 5:17 p.m. Monday.

According to a Bloomington Press Release, a traffic crash caused down power lines in the area between Wylie Drive at Valley View.

There are no injuries to report at the moment, and there is no estimated time for when the roads will reopen.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.