UPDATE (1:48 p.m.) – Kickapoo Creek Road has been reopened for through traffic in both directions.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 1800 block of Kickapoo Creek Road in Peoria is closed due to downed power lines and trees.

The road is closed in both directions. Drivers are advised to find a different route.

