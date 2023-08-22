UPDATE (5:27 p.m.) — Traffic over the bridge has now reopened.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Emergency crews are responding to a fire at the McClugage Bridge Tuesday.

The Peoria and East Peoria Fire Departments, as well as Peoria, East Peoria and Fon du Lac Police Departments are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The City of East Peoria confirms that traffic over the westbound and eastbound lanes of the bridge is closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

