PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– The Pekin police are informing the public about upcoming traffic changes for the funeral procession of a Pekin police officer.

According to a Pekin police press release, services will be held May 24 and the procession will leave Preston Hanley Funeral Home between 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The procession will travel south on 4th Street to Court Street, west on Court Street to Capitol Street, south on Capitol past the Pekin City Hall, then east on Broadway Street to Court Street, then east on Court to Veterans Drive.

At Veterans Drive the procession will travel North to the Prairie Haven Cemetery.

The wake will be held on May 23 for fallen officer Daniel Graber. Visitation is open to the public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Preston-Hanley Funeral Home located at 500 N. 4th St in Pekin.