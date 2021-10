GERMANTOWN HILL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Germantown Hills Fire Department has begun to reroute traffic after a semi clipped a power line Monday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation also confirmed on Twitter that Illinois 116 is closed in both directions due to the power line being down over the road.

Woodford County: Illinois 116 is closed in both directions just west of Germantown Hills because of power lines down over the road. pic.twitter.com/7vThuTbbqV — IDOT District 4 (@IDOTDistrict4) October 4, 2021

Germantown Hills Fire and Police crews are working to reroute traffic, and power line crews are working to restore the power line.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.