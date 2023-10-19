PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water announced that it closed the right westbound lane of East War Memorial Drive between the off and the on ramps of Northeast Adams Street on Thursday.

According to an Illinois American Water news release, the lane was closed for a hydrant installation. The on and off-ramps have not been obstructed.

Drivers should practice extra caution when driving in the area.

Once the installation is complete and the excavated area is restored, the lane will be reopened.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.