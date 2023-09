PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water is closing a lane in Peoria due to a water service repair on Tuesday.

According to an Illinois American Water news release, the Eastbound lane of West John H. Gwynn Junior Avenue between Charlton Street and Webster Street will be closed for the service repair.

Traffic will be rerouted in the area while repairs are being made.

The lane is expected to be reopened as soon as possible.