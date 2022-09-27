UPDATE (4:48 p.m) — All roads have been reopened.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A rollover crash closed NB Knoxville Avenue and EB War Memorial Drive in Peoria Tuesday afternoon.

Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said a cement truck turned the corner too sharply and rolled over on its side.

No one was hurt, there is no danger to the environment, and crews are currently on the scene cleaning up.





Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.