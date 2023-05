NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning on Tuesday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m. there will be a lane reduction on Market Street between Adelaide and Howard for pavement repairs.

According to a Town of Normal press release, Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.

A map of the affected area is available here.

The repairs are expected to be completed by Thursday, May 11th at 9:00 a.m.

