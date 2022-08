CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Poop happens, and on Friday, it shut down parts of a road in Canton.

According to officers with the City of Canton Police Department, a large shipment of manure hauled by a farmer took a spill on N. 11th Avenue between E. Chestnut and E. Myrtle Streets.

Crews are working to clean up the spill, and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.