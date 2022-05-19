EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities have blocked off Marina Lane after several motor homes and RV trailers caught fire in the Spindler Marina campground Thursday afternoon.

Fon du Lac Park District Police Chief Mike Johnson said the fire started when a man was working on a motor home, which backfired and caused the fire. He said five-to-six motor homes and RV trailers were damaged.

Nobody was injured in the fire, Johnson said.

Several agencies are at the scene.

Officials advised people to stay away from the area.

