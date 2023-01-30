PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers headed west on the McCluggage Bridge will experience delays this week as one lane will be closed for two days.

According to a press release from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), the right lane of westbound US 150 across the McCluggage Bridge will be closed February 1-2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The closure is needed for crews to make lighting repairs.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

