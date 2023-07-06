PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have temporarily shut down a lane due to a vehicle crash.



The incident taking place on N. Sheridan Rd. near W. Lake Ave. intersection.



A WMBD reporter on scene confirms the crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

The individual riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.



Two occupants were inside the car at the time and were also taken to a hospital. They are expected to be okay.



An image of the scene shows a damaged motorcycle lying on the side of the road in front of a Little Caesers.



We are currently working to learn more at this time.