PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Traffic was temporarily stopped near University Street and War Memorial Drive due to a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the head of the city’s dispatch center Kristal Renken, both the Peoria Police and Fire departments responded to the incident.

According to Semone Roth, a Peoria police spokeswoman, at approximately 4:10 p.m. a motorcycle and car were involved in a crash. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The man driving the motorcycle received non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 4:28 p.m., Renken stated that the majority of the roadway had been cleared. Drivers are still encouraged to use caution when in the area.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.