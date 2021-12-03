TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle, semi-truck crash closes Washington between Main and Edmund Friday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police said a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck has shut down Washington Street between Main and Edmund Street in downtown Peoria Friday afternoon.

Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just after 2 p.m., a motorcycle and a semi-truck crashed near the Plaza Tire, located at Washington Street and Edmund Street.

She said the semi-truck drug the motorcycle alone to Washington Street and Liberty Street, right in front of the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

While the semi-truck did catch fire, Roth said the trailer was empty.

Roth said the motorcyclist was checked by medical personnel.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, and drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.