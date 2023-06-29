UPDATE (2:17 p.m.) The following roads are closed due to downed power lines:

Smithville Road between Airport Road and the Village of Bartonville

Kickapoo Creek Road from Farmington Road to Pottstown Road

Elmore Rd between Lorance Road and Spoon River Road

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Part of Knoxville Avenue was closed due to a downed tree Thursday.

According to the Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, the Southbound lane of Knoxville was closed from War Memorial Drive to Lake Avenue.

The Peoria Police and Fire Department are both on the scene.

Another tree was also reported down near Crestwood Drive and North Street.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.