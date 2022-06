PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers in Peoria will want to steer clear of the intersection at Airport Road and Plank Road after an oil spill shut down traffic.

Officials with the City of Peoria reported the oil spill at 11:08 a.m. Friday.

The road was closed but reopened at 1:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.

