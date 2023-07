NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An overturned truck is blocking all northbound lanes of traffic on Veteran’s Parkway at Fort Jesse Road on Tuesday morning.

According to a Normal Police Department update, all traffic is being redirected eastbound on Fort Jessie and can return to Veteran’s Parkway at Shepard Road.

The road is expected to be closed for one to one and a half hours.

Everyone is encouraged to drive with caution in the area.