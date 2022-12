UPDATE (8:27 a.m.) — All lanes should be open at this time.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning.

Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge.

Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.

