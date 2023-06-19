UPDATE (5:01 p.m.)– According to Assistant Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon, police are currently canvassing the area for shell casings. Just after 4 p.m., police arrived on the scene for a Shotspotter alert for 13 rounds fired.

An adult man has been shot with serious injuries, there is no suspect information at this time.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers are currently encouraged to avoid the area near Garden and Griswold Street in Peoria Monday.

According to an update from Peoria Emergency Command Center Supervisor Tracy Sandall, Garden Street is closed for a police incident.

The details of the incident are unknown at this time.

WMBD has a crew on the way and is working to learn more.