PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a crash on Peoria Avenue near Virginia Avenue Friday afternoon.

At the scene, one car has been flipped onto its side.

According to a Peoria Fire Battalion Chief at the scene, there were two people in the car at the time of the crash, and they both refused treatment.

Police are currently blocking the street, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.