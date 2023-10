EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria Police responded to a rollover crash near I-74 and Main Street at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A WMBD crew on the scene said that at least two vehicles were involved in the crash. East Peoria Police, Fire and AMT all responded to the incident.

According to East Peoria police, no one involved in the crash requested to go to the hospital.

At this time, both vehicles have been towed, and the scene has been cleared.