PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The particle accelerator that will provide unique cancer treatments is set to arrive at OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute on Wednesday, and could cause traffic delays.

The 100-ton particle accelerator will be slowly traveling to OSF through Central Illinois Wednesday morning, and it is expected to arrive around 11:30 a.m.

The truck carrying the proton beam will be driving on I-74 from Bloomington to Peoria, and across the Murray Baker Bridge into downtown. Drivers should be aware that traffic will be slow in the area and could cause delays on the highway as well.