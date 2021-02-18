TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane closure at intersection of I-74 and Murray Baker Bridge

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Traffic on the Murray Baker Bridge was slowed down Thursday while the Fon Du Lac and Peoria Police Departments investigated a suicide.

Peoria Police Officers said a car was left abandoned on the bridge before a woman jumped and landed on the ice below

The Fon Du Lac Park District used its hovercraft to get the woman off the ice.

Police confirmed the women died at the scene.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. Staff will connect you with the closest possible crisis center in your area.