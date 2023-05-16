NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, North Street, from Uptown Normal circle through the intersection of Broadway and halfway to the intersection of South Fell Avenue will be closed in preparation for the Medici Country BBQ event.

According to the town of Normal, the street will reopen for traffic around 11 p.m.

The Medici Country BBQ will take place from 4-10 p.m. in front of the Medici restaurant. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase and may only be consumed within designated areas.

The live music schedule for this event is as follows:

· Ryle Irish: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

· Harvest Sons: 5 – 7:15 p.m.

· Austyn Weston Band 7:45 – 9:45 p.m.

For questions or additional information, contact Adam Fox: (309) 454-9720 or afox@normalil.gov