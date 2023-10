NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal announced an emergency road closure on the northbound lanes of Main Street between Emerson and Apple Streets on Monday.

According to a Town of Normal news release, the closure is for emergency repairs.

Drivers are asked to use caution when in the area.

The roadway is expected to reopen by the end of the day.

Updates will be made available on the Town of Normal’s Facebook page.