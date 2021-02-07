Traffic Alert: Road conditions around Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, most of WMBD’s viewing area is mostly or partly covered with snow.

Check out photos and current road conditions for your morning commute below:

Peoria County is party covered with or snow:













Tazewell County is partly covered with ice or snow:

















Bureau County is covered with ice or snow:

Knox County is partly covered with snow:





McLean County is mostly covered with ice or snow:





Woodford County is partly covered with ice or snow





For additional updates click here.