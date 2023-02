UPDATE (9:07 p.m.) — According to ECC Supervisor Corey Strube the roads have been reopened.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Roads were closed near University Street and Willow Knolls Drive Monday.

According to ECC Supervisor Corey Strube, the roads are closed for a police and fire incident.

The cause of the closure is currently unknown.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.