NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As Redbird alums flock back to Illinois State University this weekend, residents of Normal should be aware of road closures due to homecoming events.

ISU’s Homecoming Town and Gown 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk (in-person and virtual) and Parade will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 8 a.m. Runners will start at the Student Fitness Center and end at the Quad, traveling through major thoroughfares such as College Avenue, University Street, North Street and School Street along the way.

The ISU Homecoming Parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of University Street and College Avenue and ends on School Street just south of Locust Avenue. There will be extensive street closures on the parade route, including College Avenue, School Street, North Street and Uptown Circle.

Affected roads will be closed beginning around 5 a.m. on Saturday and will reopen as safety permits following the festivities.

A full map of road closures can be found here. More details about Homecoming can be found on ISU’s website.

Parking at the College Avenue deck will be free for the duration of the event. Additional Event parking is available at Trail East, Trail West and Parkinson lots. Accessible parking spots have been relocated to the Trail East lot, closer to the heart of the festivities.