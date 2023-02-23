UPDATE (4:48 p.m.) –The rollover caused an entrapment.

UPDATE (3:38 p.m.) –Two were sent to the hospital after a crash in Peoria.

According to Peoria fire Battalion Chief Tom Sander, two cars crashed into each other when one failed to yield.

One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, and the other was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department and AMT responded to a rollover crash near Gale Avenue and Richwoods Boulevard Thursday.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.