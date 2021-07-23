TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Elmore Road to close Tuesday

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, Elmore Road in Millbrook Township will be closed between Illinois Route 150 and Moore Road.

The closure will last until 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 29. During the closure, crossroad culverts will be replaced. Those traveling in the area are advised to seek an alternate route.

Below is a map of where the closure will take place.

More information may be obtained from the Peoria County Highway Department by calling (309) 697-6400