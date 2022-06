BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are asked drivers to avoid a section of southbound Veterans Parkway which was closed after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Southbound Veterans Parkway traffic is being diverted westbound at Vernon Ave or eastbound at Clearwater Avenue.

The crash that caused the road closure involved one car and one motorcycle. At least one motorist was transported to the hospital. Injuries are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.