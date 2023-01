BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a vehicle fire has caused a miles-long traffic jam along the southbound lanes of the I-74 and I-55 exchange.

Companies from Bloomington and Bloomington Township responded at 10:20 a.m. to extinguish the fire. They are still on the scene.

No other information is known at this time.

This story will be updated.