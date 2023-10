PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An intersection in Peoria was closed due to a water main break on Wednesday.

According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Jordan Walters, the intersection of Adams and Liberty Streets is closed due to a major water main break.

According to an Illinois American Water news release, its crews are working to repair the break.

It is unknown when the intersection will reopen.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.