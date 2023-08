PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Part of Knoxville Avenue was closed in Peoria due to a water main break Thursday.

According to an Illinois American Water news release, the right and left Southbound lanes of Knoxville Avenue have been closed before East Ellington Drive.

The center turn lane remains open to traffic.

The closed lanes of traffic are expected to reopen as soon as water main repairs are made and excavated areas are restored.

This story will be updated.