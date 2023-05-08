EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of East Peoria announced that a water main break has closed a street Monday.

According to a City of East Peoria press release, the Northbound lanes of W. Camp Street from America’s Best Value Inn motel to North Main Street are closed to traffic.

The lane is expected to remain closed until repairs can be made. The cause of the water main break has not been released at this time.

Drivers will need to detour onto West Washington Street and Spinder Drive to avoid the closure.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.