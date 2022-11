EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break in East Peoria Tuesday has caused both northbound lanes of West Camp Street to close between North Main Street and Mach Drive.

According to a press release from the City of East Peoria, traffic will be rerouted onto West Washington Street and Spinder Drive until the road reopens.

West Camp Street will remain closed until all repairs can be completed and the road restored.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.