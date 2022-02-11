PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s south side will see some traffic changes next week.

City officials said starting Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 a.m., the northbound right lane of Western Avenue from Southwest Adams Street to Southwest Jefferson Avenue will be closed.

During the construction period, drivers may experience brief interruptions in traffic. Officials urged drivers to drive slowly and use extreme caution as they drive through the work zone.

Throughout the next several weeks, the intersection at Adams Street and Western Avenue will have lane closures as crews start relocating utilities to make way for the second phase of Western Avenue reconstruction.

Stage two of the Western Avenue Community Investment Plan (CIP) reconstruction project will focus on Adams Street to Lincoln Avenue and will include “complete streets” concepts and construction of green infrastructure. Officials said the work will help to control combined sewer overflows (CSOs).