CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A traffic collision alert has been issued in many Central Illinois towns.

The following places have issued collision alerts:

Bloomington

East Peoria

Peoria

Peoria County

During the alert, all drivers involved in a crash – in which no injuries occurred, and all vehicles are drivable – should exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, and insurance information.

The drivers are required to report the traffic crash together and in person to the front desk of the police department no more than five business days after the crash.