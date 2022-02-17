CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A traffic collision alert has been issued in many Central Illinois towns.
The following places have issued collision alerts:
- Bloomington
- East Peoria
- Peoria
- Peoria County
During the alert, all drivers involved in a crash – in which no injuries occurred, and all vehicles are drivable – should exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, and insurance information.
The drivers are required to report the traffic crash together and in person to the front desk of the police department no more than five business days after the crash.