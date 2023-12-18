PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water announced Monday that upcoming lane closures for water maintenance are coming to Peoria.

According to an Illinois American Water news release, Eastbound Hickory Grove Road near Knoxville Avenue will be closed starting Tuesday.

The company said the maintenance is part of its commitment “to making prudent and necessary improvements and repairs that enable us to provide high quality and reliable service.”

Lanes will reopen as soon as repairs and excavated areas are complete.