EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers can expect a change in traffic patterns at the Pinecrest Drive/Interstate 74 work zone starting Thursday, June 30.

According to an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) press release, motorists traveling north on Pinecrest will be directed to use the new pavement in the right lane. Southbound traffic will not be affected.

The Pinecrest ramps from I-74 will now be controlled by stop signs, and Pinecrest traffic will no longer be controlled by traffic signals.

The new traffic pattern is expected to remain in place for about a month while concrete medians separating the north and southbound lanes of Pinecrest are built.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.

More information about IDOT projects is available on its website.