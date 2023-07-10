PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The traffic patterns on Glen Avenue between War Memorial Drive and N Graceland Drive in Peoria will be shifting Tuesday.

According to a Peoria Public Works press release, the east and westbound head-to-head traffic will shift from the north side of Glen Avenue to the south side, which has been recently reconstructed.

The changes are expected to last through the end of the year.

Access to and from N Ronald Road and N Mansfield Drive will be closed from Glen Avenue. Residents are asked to seek alternate routes.

Drivers are expected to follow all posted construction zone speed limits and exercise caution in the area.