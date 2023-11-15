PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Illinois State Police as part of their “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaigns.

A Peoria County Sheriff’s news release states that the campaign will run from Nov. 17. through Nov. 27.

“Thanksgiving means more vehicles on the road – and an increased risk of crashes,” said Sheriff

Chris Watkins.

He continued, “No matter how long or short your drive, remember to buckle up and make sure

children are in a safe seat. By buckling up and making a plan for a sober ride home, you help

everyone have a safe and happy holiday.”

The campaigns hope to bring high visibility to traffic safety to reduce vehicle crashes, injuries, and fatalities for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The campaign implores those partaking in alcohol to remember the following tips:

Plan for a sober ride home before you go out.

Call a taxi, take mass transit or ask a family member to get you home safely.

Use your favorite ride-share service, such as Uber or Lyft, or take public

transportation.

If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is the best defense

against an impaired driver

Federal safety funds for the safety campaigns were administered by IDOT.