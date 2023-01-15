PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man is now behind bars after police found him with a ghost gun and illegal drugs after fleeing a traffic stop Saturday morning.

According to a Peoria Police press release, Jakari Robertson, 21, was subject to a traffic stop before fleeing at a high rate of speed.

Officers located the vehicle a short distance from where the initial stop attempt took place and Robertson fled on foot.

After a brief chase, Robertson was found with illegal narcotics and a ghost gun. He has been placed into custody and taken to Peoria County Jail.

Robertson was arrested for Armed Violence, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstruction of Justice, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm Without a Valid FOID Card, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Expired Driver’s License, Expired Registration, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and an Illinois Department of Corrections Warrant.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria

Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.