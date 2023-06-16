PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested two after a traffic stop Thursday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle rolled through a stop sign at Webster and Howett.

The vehicle continued to move slowly until it eventually stopped near Webster and McBean. When they approached, the officers observed several occupants in the vehicle.

Officers immediately identified 18-year-old Jahbrae Harper, who was wanted on an active warrant, and taken into custody.

While making the arrest, officers noticed drugs in the vehicle, after a search officers also noticed a loaded firearm.

Officers arrested Jahbrae Harper for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and an active warrant. Aubrae Harper was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Both men were transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.